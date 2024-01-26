Several Glaswegians have been named on the top 100 taxpayers in the UK, according to the latest figures released by The Sunday Times Tax List 2024.

Also included are a range of businesses that have a presence in Glasgow. Hundreds of millions of pounds in tax have been paid by commercial businesses in Glasgow alone.

Published last Friday, the tax list breaks down the top 100 contributers who paid out billions in tax to the treasure over the last year - included in the list are the likes of Ed Sheeran, JK Rowling, and Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin.

1 . Betfred - £204.6m Betfred, owned by Fred and Peter Done and family, were the fourth highest tax payers in the UK. They have several branches throughout Glasgow high streets.

2 . JD Wetherspoons - £167.1m The fifth highest tax payer in the UK was Sir Tim Martin - there are Wetherspoons dotted all around Glasgow.

3 . Primark - £146.2m Transatlantic Weston family were the seventh highest tax payer in the UK. They own Primark as well as Fortnum & Masons, they just recently sold Selfridges. Photo: Liam McBurney