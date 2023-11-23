Glaswegian man wins over £500k from £2 bet in Glasgow casino

The mystery Glaswegian won the over half a million pound jackpot from a £2 bet

A mystery Glaswegian from Blackhill is more than £500,000 richer after turning a £2 stake into a lifechanging jackpot win with Grosvenor Casinos.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is considering quitting his day job in finance after scooping an incredible £565,500 prize from placing just a £2 stake on the online game Rainbow Jackpots Powerlines.

Speaking of his win, the Glasgow man claimed he had just “one hour of sleep” on the night he scooped the jackpot prize and was “still in shock” and how much of a “life changing amount of money this is”.

The winner is now planning to go house hunting to buy a new home in the city whilst also supporting his family and taking a well-deserved break to relax.

A Grosvenor Casinos spokesperson, said: “We’re so thrilled for this winner in Glasgow! He was practically speechless on the phone when we called to verify the win and in complete shock. It’s an astonishing amount of money from a £2 stake that will be truly life changing. We look forward to hearing how he enjoys his winnings.”