Here’s our list of idyllic Scottish villages located just an hour or less away from Glasgow

When most people think of Glasgow, Glaswegian or not, they think of its bustling city life, towering feats of architecture, or rows and rows of blonde & red sandstone tenements - often forgetting the fact that Greater Glasgow has some stunning countryside villages.

If you’re driving, all it takes is half an hour from the city centre and you can be in Loch Lomond & the Trossachs - with rolling green hills, stunning mountain ranges and crystal clear Scottish water - not to mention the hidden gem villages dotted around it’s banks. Whether you’re looking to move out of the city or just for somewhere pretty to explore on a day out, here are some of our favourite villages near Glasgow.

Advertisement

Luss

On the banks of Loch Lomond, underneath the shadow of Ben Lomond, Luss is a must-visit

You can find Luss less than an hour away from Glasgow - and it’s well worth the visit to see Loch Lomond alone. The towering Ben Lomond looks over the town from the loch - giving the fairytale town it’s iconic look.

The small beach has a pretty pier and serves as an idyllic location for some wild swimming or sunbathing (although you might get some funny looks in this weather). You can also take a boat tour around Loch Lomond to visit the tiny islands spotted around the loch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Luss you can also visit the nearby satellite villages around Loch Lomond - including Balloch, Tarbet, Rowerdennan, and Balmaha.

Thanks to it’s proximity to town, it makes for the ideal day-trip - you can even get a Citylink bus from Buchanan Bus Station to the tootsie village.

Killin

You can find Killin on the western bank of Loch Lomond with plenty of scenic walking trails to take in (Pic: Paul Tomkins)

Advertisement

You can find Killin at the western side of Loch Tay at the very boundary of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. Despite the somewhat ominous name, you’re in no danger here - located at the bottom of the Breadalbane Mountains - Killin offers loads of opportunities for nature lovers.

From scenic walking trails to some of the best Salmon fishing in Scotland - there’s plenty to do in this quaint little town. Dogwalkers and their pooches alike will love the walks around the village - if you’re fit enough you can walk Sron a’Chlachain - a steep ascent of around 400 metres, but well worth the journey for the stunning all-encompassing views of Loch Tay and the mountains.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of dog-friendly restaurants and Cafes too! At just an hour and 20 minute drive from Glasgow, what’s stopping you from visiting on your next sunny day off?

New Lanark

Advertisement

New Lanark is a stunning riverside woodland village bursting with history

New Lanark is a must-visit for history buffs and engineering nerds - you can get a bus or train to Lanark from Glasgow very reliably, and from there it’s a short taxi journey to New Lanark. If you’re a driver - you can get there from the city centre in under an hour - around 50 minutes.

It’s one of the six UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Scotland - founded in 1786 by David Dale who built cotton mills and homes for workers by the River Clyde. It’s so idyllic that you’ll have a hard time believing the water is the same river that runs through Glasgow City Centre.

The story behind New Lanark is as interesting as the scenery - leading industrialist Robert Owen took over the mill in 1799 and turned the village into a socialist utopia at a time when workers were often exploited to death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can find out more about the history of New Lanark - along with recreated school rooms, village stores, and mill workers homes. While there, you must take the short walk through the woods to see the Falls of Clyde, the most stunning waterfall you can find in Lanarkshire.

Comrie

Comrie won the Britain in Bloom Award for it’s stunning flower arrangements (Pic: Paul Tomkins)

Found in Perthshire - this village has won the Britain in Bloom award more than once due to it’s stunning blossoming flowers and plants. A must-visit for floral fans, particularly the White Church and its courtyard.

Advertisement

If you’re into geology, you’ll want to stop by here as well - it has more earth tremors than anywhere else in the UK due to its location on the Highland Boundary Fault.

There’s plenty to do here as well, with quaint stone cottages to gaup at or beautiful riverside walks alongside the Water of Ruchill. You can also visit the Deil’s Cauldron Waterfall which gives the Falls of Clyde a run for its money,

Advertisement

Less than an hour from town, you’ll have a hard time you’re still in the same country as Glasgow.

Culross

Advertisement

Walking down the streets of Culross makes you feel like an Outlander extra (Pic: Kenny Lam)

Down Fife way you can find the village of Culross near Dunfermline (which is also worth a visit). The place is bursting at the seams with heritage - walking the cobbled streets makes you feel like you’re back in the 1600s - soaking in the atmosphere of the once-thriving port town on the River Forth.

There’s a pier that looks out onto the River Forth - which is frankly perfect for any Insta pic. Once you’ve done that you can take in the beautiful buildings that make up the structure of the village.

One home in particular, Culross Palace, is a National Trust of Scotland site that truly needs to be seen to be believed. Several Outlander scenes were filmed in the village - if you’re a fan pop by and see if you can spot any of the filming locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement