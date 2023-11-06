Highland Cows of Glasgow: Everything you need to know about Pollok Country Park’s hairy ginger cows in 11 pictures
Highland Cows in Glasgow can be found in the Southside at Pollok Country Park - here’s 11 pictures sharing facts about the gorgeous fluffy animals!
When us Glaswegians think of Highland Cows, it’s very obvious that we’ll think of the Highlands, of a fluffy ginger cow munching on some curd in a beautiful green valley, but we have our very own Highland Cattle within Glasgow itself.
Surprisingly not a lot of people are privvy to the fold of Highland Cows living in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park - it seems oft forgotten about, and to think a Glaswegian could go their whole lives without ever setting eyes on a fluffy orange cow is heartbreaking.
Around 50 Highland cattle graze at any one time in the Southside park, you can even take part in a guided walk with the Pollok Park Livestock Team and see the cattle get groomed for show and hang out in the fields while hearing the story of the Pollok cows and everything else you need to know about the majestic beasts.
More and more Highland Cows are getting international recognition for their cute and funny aesthetic through social media apps like Instagram and Facebook. So much so that the Highland Cow has become somewhat of an unofficial mascot for Scotland - here’s a quick fun fact for you while we’re at it, the national animal for Scotland isn’t a Highland Coo or a Haggis, it’s actually a Unicorn.
Here’s 11 facts about the Highland Cows of Pollok Park that are sure to make you say ‘Och aye the moo’ (sorry we had put that phrase in somewhere).