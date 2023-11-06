Highland Cows in Glasgow can be found in the Southside at Pollok Country Park - here’s 11 pictures sharing facts about the gorgeous fluffy animals!

When us Glaswegians think of Highland Cows, it’s very obvious that we’ll think of the Highlands, of a fluffy ginger cow munching on some curd in a beautiful green valley, but we have our very own Highland Cattle within Glasgow itself.

Surprisingly not a lot of people are privvy to the fold of Highland Cows living in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park - it seems oft forgotten about, and to think a Glaswegian could go their whole lives without ever setting eyes on a fluffy orange cow is heartbreaking.

Around 50 Highland cattle graze at any one time in the Southside park, you can even take part in a guided walk with the Pollok Park Livestock Team and see the cattle get groomed for show and hang out in the fields while hearing the story of the Pollok cows and everything else you need to know about the majestic beasts.

More and more Highland Cows are getting international recognition for their cute and funny aesthetic through social media apps like Instagram and Facebook. So much so that the Highland Cow has become somewhat of an unofficial mascot for Scotland - here’s a quick fun fact for you while we’re at it, the national animal for Scotland isn’t a Highland Coo or a Haggis, it’s actually a Unicorn.

Here’s 11 facts about the Highland Cows of Pollok Park that are sure to make you say ‘Och aye the moo’ (sorry we had put that phrase in somewhere).

1 . Highland Cows have lived in Pollok Park for nearly 200 years Highland cattle were first brought to Pollok Country Park over 180 years ago in the early 19th century by the Maxwell family, who owned Pollok Estate and lived in Pollok House. They bred and exhibited their prizewinning cows at local shows. The soil in the park is rich in clay, making it difficult to grow crops, but perfect for grazing.

2 . A group of Highland Cows is called a fold A group of Highland cattle are known as a fold rather than a herd. This is because historically in the Highlands they would be brought into a stone building called a fold to protect them from rustlers and thieves.

3 . Pollok Park’s Highland Cows are award-winning animals Pollok Park’s Highland cattle are prize-winning animals, taking part in around seven local agricultural shows per year. In the last five years alone, the Glaswegian cattle have won over 19 championships.

4 . Highland Cows come in all different colours Although red-haired Highland cattle are the most well-known, there are a large variety of hair colours, including everything from yellow and grey to black and brindle.