A charming 4-bedroom detached villa in Queen’s Park has been listed for sale this week (Monday, May 28) by the Shawlands branch of property agent Corum for offers over £475k.

Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the property is set within ‘tremendous’ garden grounds, the blonde sandstone offers 2,271 square feet of space set over two main levels. The old property has been reconfigured, upgraded and modernised by the current owners and now offers a ‘family friendly’ layout with a modern specification.

The property is made up: an entrance hallway with staircase, main lounge with bay window & feature fireplace, sitting room & bedroom on ground floor, well appointed kitchen, dining space, a ‘semi-concealed’ playroom, a utility room with entrance to garden, upper landing with skylight, and three bedrooms on the upper floor.

Unique retained aspects of the property include exposed stonework, ceiling plasterwork, and moulded woodwork.

The rear garden offers a large green space, with bushes and fruit trees, raised plant beds and a greenhouse. Flanking the garden are apple trees, and blackberry, raspberry, gooseberries, strawberries, blackcurrant, blueberries, and rhubarb bushes. You can view the full listing of the property by clicking here.

