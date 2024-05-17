For Sale: Prominent B-listed one bedroom Shawlands flat with roof terrace for £149,000

A look inside the stylishly decorated first floor flat in Shawlands

This stunning one bedroom tenement flat is found in one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods according Time Out magazine.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the main benefits about this property is the incredible residents roof terrace which has 360 views over Shawlands and Glasgow’s Southside.

There are a number of great amenities near this outstanding flat on Kilmarnock Road such as Crossmyloof, Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: 1/2, 12 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow, G41 3NH

Price: £149,000

Agent: Scottish Property Centre, Shawlands

The front of the property on Kilmarnock Road.

Inside the bright bay windowed lounge which has a pleasant outlook.

The lounge is a generous size and has plenty of modern features with it also having a useful recess area.

3. Lounge

The lounge is a generous size and has plenty of modern features with it also having a useful recess area.

Inside the dining sized kitchen with ample units and worktop space.

4. Kitchen

Inside the dining sized kitchen with ample units and worktop space.

