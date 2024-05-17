This stunning one bedroom tenement flat is found in one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods according Time Out magazine.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the main benefits about this property is the incredible residents roof terrace which has 360 views over Shawlands and Glasgow’s Southside .

There are a number of great amenities near this outstanding flat on Kilmarnock Road such as Crossmyloof, Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.