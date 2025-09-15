This beautiful five-bedroom second-floor mansion flat benefits from a broad corner position and offers extremely comfortable, peaceful family living quarters just a few minutes' walk from Byres Road and Glasgow University.
Listed on Rightmove, this is an eye-catching red sandstone tenement that faces south and benefits from a desirable corner position at the entrance to Dowanhill. Constructed in the early 1900s, this instantly recognisable building was designed by renowned Glasgow architect David Barclay, who is also responsible for the design of forty schools and educational buildings, including the David Stow Building at Jordanhill College and Glasgow and West Technical College, as well as several beautiful churches.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.
Property Summary
Location: 40 Highburgh Road
Price: £515,000
Agent: Rettie, West End