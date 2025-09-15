This beautiful five-bedroom second-floor mansion flat benefits from a broad corner position and offers extremely comfortable, peaceful family living quarters just a few minutes' walk from Byres Road and Glasgow University.

Listed on Rightmove, this is an eye-catching red sandstone tenement that faces south and benefits from a desirable corner position at the entrance to Dowanhill. Constructed in the early 1900s, this instantly recognisable building was designed by renowned Glasgow architect David Barclay, who is also responsible for the design of forty schools and educational buildings, including the David Stow Building at Jordanhill College and Glasgow and West Technical College, as well as several beautiful churches.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: 40 Highburgh Road

Price: £515,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1 . Front The front of the red sandstone property at 40 Highburgh Road (originally 2 Highburgh Terrace). | Rightmove

2 . Grand Reception Hall You arrive in a spectacular L-shaped grand reception hall that retains original hardwood decorative panelling, contrasting tartan carpeting, and in-keeping brass light fittings. | Rightmove

3 . Living Room Many viewers will find the living room to be one of the most impressive elements of this property, with twin bow windows that flood the space with light, and a beautiful fireplace with a broad over-mantel mirror and a cast iron insert. | Rightmove