An ‘outstanding’ semi-detached Victorian villa in the Tannoch district of Milngavie has been listed for sale for offers over £485,000 today, April 17 2024.

The rear garden drops directly into the western shore of Tannoch Loch, giving residents direct access from their own private jetty. The old villa has seen some modernisation and extension work throughout, giving the villa floor space of over 1,700 square feet.

A number of period features have been retained and preserved including deep ceiling cornicework, ceiling rose and a fireplace. The current layout of the accommodation is set up as four bedrooms and three public rooms (plus kitchen).

Interested parties can expect: storm door entry through to an entrance vestibule, a large reception hallway with staircase and storage off, spacious bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace, formal dining room, sitting/reading room with sliding doors to rear garden, a breakfasting kitchen, a rear porch through to dedicated utility area, a tiled four-piece bathroom (including bidet) and four bedrooms – three doubles, with an additional single room. You can look at the full property listing by clicking here.

