Last Friday, May 10, an architecturally significant property has been listen for sale within Park Gardens overlooking Kelvingrove Park for offers over £825,000, managed by the West End branch of Clyde Property.

Complete with 3-bedrooms and 4 baths, the property is an A-listed blonde sandstone terrace facing south onto ‘mature trees’ that line the perimeter of Kelvingrove Park. The property was designed and constructed around 1855 by revered 19th century architect, Charles Wilson, who responsible for having designed much of the local area including park Circus. At the end of Park Gardens there is an entrance into the park itself as well as a landmark feature of the area - 'The Granite Steps' which were also designed by Charles Wilson and constructed between 1853 & 1854 using Bonawe granite, from Argyll.

The three bedroom lower duplex conversion has a wealth of original features which have been retained and restored mixed with ‘high specification modern fixtures’.

In brief the accommodation extends to: ‘breath-taking’ communal entrance with secure entry door, grand dining kitchen with contemporary fixtures, full complement of appliances and an impressive centre island. The living room has large proportions ( 5.50m x 9.98m ) and features carefully restored ornate cornicing, substantial mouldings and a boxed window arrangement from which offers beautiful views into the park. A tiled guest WC completes the accommodation on the upper level. A carpeted staircase then leads down to the lower level.

On the lower level a long hallway provides access to each of the remaining apartments and indeed to main doors out to the shared rear garden. The principal bedroom is of ‘superb proportions’ and includes full-sized dressing room and beautifully tiled en-suite shower room with double shower enclosure, twin wash hand basins and illuminated vanity mirror.

Bedroom number 2 has substantial fitted wardrobes, dressing room and en-suite bathroom with four-piece suite. The third bedroom provides access out the private front terrace and could ‘therefore make a lovely home office space or snug.’ Completing the lower level accommodation is a shelved store room, a fully fitted utility room and a plant room where the pressurised hot water and boiler system are located.

You can view the full listing of the property by clicking here.

