Glasgow - is it too much to ask to live in a rural country hall? To own land in historic rural Lanarkshire - ruler of your domain? This property affords you the chance to live like the mediaeval gentry and rise to minor aristocracy.

That is the opportunity available now to buyers in Scotland and beyond with the arrival on the market of the grandly-named, 'Hawksland Hall', which is being offered by the specialist rural department of DM Hall Chartered Surveyors for authors around £765,000.

Just as the name speaks of hawking and hunting, so too do the high acres of rural Lanarkshire where Hawksland Hall sits – fields over which William Wallace may have ranged more than 700 years ago before he slew the English Sheriff at the nearby town of Lanark.

And, though the sale includes a fantastic rural package of house, land, and outbuildings, entertaining like a squire of old is certainly on the cards in a stunning seven-bedroom home which has been designed to delight guests.

Jennifer Campbell, Head of Rural Agency at DM Hall, said: “Approached by a private road with secure electric gates, Hawksland Hall is an imposing building which stands proudly, with wonderful views of the surrounding countryside. We rarely get such a good property with exceptional modern outbuildings and land – in a great central location.

“This is a pristine property. The bar, music rooms and open plan kitchen and living space has been designed with entertaining in mind. The bespoke cabinetry throughout the property is exceptional, with tremendous attention to detail, as well as a state-of-the-art, in-built sound system.”

Just a few miles from Lesmahagow, Hawksland Hall is a gateway not only to the Clyde Valley, famed for the spectacular Falls of Clyde and the model village of New Lanark, but also to the Scottish borderlands to the south.

This property is not limited to equestrian use, the fantastic secure modern outbuildings, could be repurposed for general storage or commercial use subject to consents. An ideal scenario for those who want their commercial premises/workshops at home or perhaps extensive storage for a car collection.

Offers over £765,000 are invited and, as it is likely that a closing date will be set, interested parties are advised not to delay. Viewing is by appointment.

