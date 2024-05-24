A ‘remarkable’ four bedroom villa within the catchment for Jordanhill School has hit the market, with offers over £1,125,000 – and estate agent Corum expects it to move quickly.

Situated within the popular Claythorne district of Glasgow’s West End, 4 Hatfield Drive has the potential to be a ‘superb’ family home.

This red sandstone detached villa boasts living space over three levels, a stunning rear garden and ample off-street parking – as well as a garage.

The property is within the List 1 Catchment for Jordanhill School, which was recently named as Scotland’s top performing high school for the seventh year in a row, according to The Times and Sunday Times Scotland High School League Table.

The period property has retained a number of original features including grand bay windows, beautiful wood panelling, stained glass and ornate fireplaces.

Corum Property partner Chris Breckinridge said: “There has been a significant rise in £1m+ properties, there’s a lot of appetite in the market. This is a timeless property in Glasgow’s West End, still boasting original features like immaculate stained glass.

“It really is an ideal home for a young family, with huge gardens providing plenty of space. Of course, the location is immensely popular. The Claythorne district is located within close proximity to a wide range of excellent amenities and recreational facilities, which can be found at Anniesland, Jordanhill and Hyndland.

“Of course, a big draw for Jordanhill continues to be the schooling – properties within the catchment don’t last long on the market.”

On the ground floor, there is a reception hall with a commanding stair, downstairs cloakroom and WC, bay windowed sitting room and drawing room, which leads through to the dining room which also has a bay window.

Completing the ground floor is a bespoke Chalon Kitchen with Lacanche Range, granite worktops and a centre island with timber worktops, with a utility room and larder off.

The centre staircase leads to a half landing, with stained-glass window and a stylish family bathroom with walk-in shower and separate bath.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, the principal benefiting from a bay window, and a large en-suite bathroom with separate shower and bath.

At the top of the house is an attic room, which could potentially be turned into another bedroom or home office, and is currently used as a games room.

4 Hatfield Drive also boasts extensive grounds through bifold doors which lead to a lower deck and a stone stair to the lawned area of garden where there is a traditional style glass canopy from the large garage – an ideal spot for Alfresco dining.

The property has electric gates and outside lighting and power. To enquire about the property, visit the Corum website.

