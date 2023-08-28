Register
For Sale: Inside the breathtaking five bedroom villa in Glasgow’s Partickhill for £1.2 million

This stunning property offers superb family living space that is extremely rare to find in Glasgow’s West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

This outstanding blonde sandstone semi-detached villa known as ‘Santiago’ in Partickhill was built around 1880 and has been meticulously renovated by the current proprietor.

Listed on Rightmove, this impressive property is generous in space with five bedrooms and four bathrooms with great space to the rear of the property.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location as it is equidistant to both Hyndland Road and Dumbarton Road and is ideally located for the wide variety of local shops, cafés, bars and eateries in the area. There is also great public transport in the area with terrific bus routes on Hyndland Road as well as nearby train and underground stations.

Property Summary

Location: Santiago 30 Banavie Road, Partickhill, G11 5AN

Price: £1,200,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the semi-detached villa in Partickhill.

1. Front

Inside the stylish yet traditional bay windowed sitting room with feature open fire and beautiful cornicework.

2. Sitting room

A beautiful welcoming reception hall with under stair storage.

3. Hallway

To the rear of the house is the fabulous extended dining kitchen.

4. Kitchen

