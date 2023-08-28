This outstanding blonde sandstone semi-detached villa known as ‘Santiago’ in Partickhill was built around 1880 and has been meticulously renovated by the current proprietor.

Listed on Rightmove , this impressive property is generous in space with five bedrooms and four bathrooms with great space to the rear of the property.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location as it is equidistant to both Hyndland Road and Dumbarton Road and is ideally located for the wide variety of local shops, cafés, bars and eateries in the area. There is also great public transport in the area with terrific bus routes on Hyndland Road as well as nearby train and underground stations.