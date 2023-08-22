Remembering Dumbarton Road’s forgotten shops, pubs and restaurants
Dumbarton Road is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable streets which has seen several changes over the years
Dumbarton Road connects Argyle Street at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery to Clydebank - where it becomes Glasgow Road as it passes through Partick, Scotstoun and Yoker - with many of the premises around Partick being well known to Glaswegian’s.
From well known high street brands to local neighbourhood favourites, there has been plenty of venues which have said goodbye to the much loved Glasgow street.
Here’s a look back at some of Dumbarton Road’s forgotten premises that are still sadly missed today - including the Western Infirmary which stood on the street since 1874.