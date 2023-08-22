Remembering Dumbarton Road’s forgotten shops, pubs and restaurants

Dumbarton Road is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable streets which has seen several changes over the years

Dumbarton Road connects Argyle Street at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery to Clydebank - where it becomes Glasgow Road as it passes through Partick, Scotstoun and Yoker - with many of the premises around Partick being well known to Glaswegian’s.

From well known high street brands to local neighbourhood favourites, there has been plenty of venues which have said goodbye to the much loved Glasgow street.

Here’s a look back at some of Dumbarton Road’s forgotten premises that are still sadly missed today - including the Western Infirmary which stood on the street since 1874.

1 . Woolworths Woolworths first opened on Dumbarton Road in 1956 with it becoming the stores 944th shop nationwide. After 2009, the premises were taken over by Poundland.

2 . Comet Comet was a popular spot on Dumbarton Road for many years with the store now being home to Cellino’s.

3 . Western Infirmary The land which the Western Infirmary once stood on has now been totally transformed with the hospital originally opening in 1874, before closure in 2015.

4 . Kelvin House Kelvin House was a long time mainstay on Dumbarton Road, with the shop selling household textiles. It even featured in an episode of Still Game with Jack and Victor in search for curtains after Shug created a hatch for them.