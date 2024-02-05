Register
For Sale: Inside the impressive three bedroom blonde sandstone flat in Glasgow's Langside for £310k

This luxurious apartment can be found on Millbrae Crescent which is one of Glasgow's most recognisable Alexander  “Greek” Thomson streets.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:17 GMT

This stunning three-bedroom ground floor flat is an example of Glasgow Southside living at its very best with the flat having many custom features and upgrades including a bespoke kitchen.

Listed on Rightmove, the current owners were the designers and builders of The Bantaskin Street Barn in Maryhill, which was featured on Grand Designs: The Streets. 

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it being in one of Glasgow's most sought after and affluent areas. Neighbourhood such as Shawlands, Strathbungo and Giffnock are easily accessible where you can enjoy a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops. Public transport can also be accessed at Langside, Pollokshaws East and Mount Florida train stations. There is also great green spaces which can be accessed nearby at Newlands Park & Queen's Park.

Property Summary

Location: Millbrae Crescent, Langside, Glasgow

Price: £310,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, Shawlands

The lounge also has refurbished floor boards and a wood burning stove.

The bespoke fitted kitchen was installed by the current owner with hardwood doors, polished concrete worktop and a Rangemaster stove.

