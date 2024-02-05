This stunning three-bedroom ground floor flat is an example of Glasgow Southside living at its very best with the flat having many custom features and upgrades including a bespoke kitchen.

Listed on Rightmove , the current owners were the designers and builders of The Bantaskin Street Barn in Maryhill, which was featured on Grand Designs: The Streets.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it being in one of Glasgow's most sought after and affluent areas. Neighbourhood such as Shawlands, Strathbungo and Giffnock are easily accessible where you can enjoy a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops. Public transport can also be accessed at Langside, Pollokshaws East and Mount Florida train stations. There is also great green spaces which can be accessed nearby at Newlands Park & Queen's Park.