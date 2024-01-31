Mysterious Maryhill: 8 things you didn't know about the Venice of the North

1 . Mary Hill of Maryhill

A little known fact is that Maryhill is in fact named after a real person - that in and of itself is no big surprise, Dennistoun of course is named after merchant Alexander Dennistoun. But get this, Maryhill is named after a woman called Mary Hill - who was left the land by her father Hew Hill. Hew Hill, the Laird of Gairbraid, had no male heir and so he left his estate to his daughter, Mary Hill. Before that it was called Kelvindock, or Dry Dock.