Mysterious Maryhill: 8 things you didn't know about the Venice of the North

Maryhill may be one of Glasgow's most mysterious districts - the Glasgow North neighbourhood holds many secrets - some that we are more than happy to share with you today.
It's been around for hundreds of years now, it's one of the better known districts amongst the north of Glasgow, which is sorely overlooked by those living outside of it, but anyone from there will tell you its one of the best communities you can ask for.
Today we wanted to uncover the hidden history behind Maryhill.
1. Mary Hill of Maryhill
A little known fact is that Maryhill is in fact named after a real person - that in and of itself is no big surprise, Dennistoun of course is named after merchant Alexander Dennistoun. But get this, Maryhill is named after a woman called Mary Hill - who was left the land by her father Hew Hill. Hew Hill, the Laird of Gairbraid, had no male heir and so he left his estate to his daughter, Mary Hill. Before that it was called Kelvindock, or Dry Dock.
2. Queens Cross Church
One of Glasgow's architectural gems, it's the only church ever designed by the creator of the Glasgow Style, Charles Rennie Mackintosh. It's design was contemporary with the Glasgow School of Art - it stands apart from other churches thanks to the simplicity of its design. It's hard to place, but there is certainly something very Glaswegian about the building.
3. Still Game stars
Still Game was filmed almost in its entirety in Maryhill, with the Robyn’s Nest Cafe served as the filming location for several scenes in Still Game.
4. Trainspotting scene
A little known fact about Cafe d' Jaconelli on Maryhill Road is that it was the setting where Renton and Spud share a milkshake.