This outstanding two-bedroom apartment is found on the first floor of the building with the property having undergone an extensive refurbishment, with exceptional attention to details,

Listed on Rightmove , this elegant red sandstone apartment is a must for viewing in order to be truly appreciated.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Battlefield being an immensely popular area in the Southside of Glasgow with a range of nearby transport links and amenities. Shawlands and Strathbungo are both within walking distance and provide a wide range of salubrious bars, restaurants and cafes.