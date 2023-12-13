Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the incredible two bedroom red sandstone apartment in Glasgow's Battlefield for £225k

This two bedroom apartment has been completely transformed to create one of the finest flats Battlefield has seen.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT

This outstanding two-bedroom apartment is found on the first floor of the building with the property having undergone an extensive refurbishment, with exceptional attention to details,

Listed on Rightmove, this elegant red sandstone apartment is a must for viewing in order to be truly appreciated.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Battlefield being an immensely popular area in the Southside of Glasgow with a range of nearby transport links and amenities. Shawlands and Strathbungo are both within walking distance and provide a wide range of salubrious bars, restaurants and cafes.

Property Summary

Location: Cartvale Road, Battlefield, Glasgow

Price: £225,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, Shawlands

The front of the property on Cartvale Road in Battlefield.

1. Front

The front of the property on Cartvale Road in Battlefield.

The building is accessed via a secure door entry system into a well-kept communal close and stairwell, where the flat is accessed on the first floor.

2. First floor

The building is accessed via a secure door entry system into a well-kept communal close and stairwell, where the flat is accessed on the first floor.

Inside the generous reception hallway with a large cupboard off.

3. Reception hallway

Inside the generous reception hallway with a large cupboard off.

One of the great features about the lounge is the stunning bay window with feature surround.

4. Lounge

One of the great features about the lounge is the stunning bay window with feature surround.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGlasgowRightmove