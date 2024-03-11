For Sale: Inside the luxurious three bedroom townhouse in Kelvinbridge for £675k

This stunning West End Property is set within the highly desirable Lansdowne Crescent

By Declan McConville
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:29 GMT

This outstanding three-bedroom upper townhouse conversion boasts a truly unique New York loft style open plan living space.

Listed on Rightmove, the property is set within the highly desirable Lansdowne Crescent which features two pleasure gardens as well as being just off the bustling Great Western Road.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it just being off the busy Great Western Road where loads of great bars, cafes, restaurants and shops can be found. There is regular bus services on the road with Kelvinbridge Subway station only being a two-minute walk from the property.

Property Summary

Location: 3 Lansdowne Crescent, Kelvinbridge, Glasgow, G20 6NQ

Price: £675,000

Agent: Ivy Property, Glasgow

The front of the property at Lansdowne Crescent.

1. Front

The front of the property at Lansdowne Crescent.

Inside the large reception hall with tiled floor. It also includes cloaks and bike storage as well as a sweeping period staircase.

2. Hallway

Inside the large reception hall with tiled floor. It also includes cloaks and bike storage as well as a sweeping period staircase.

The living room space is complete with a cargo door and parquet flooring.

3. Living room

The living room space is complete with a cargo door and parquet flooring.

A look at the bright 40ft open plan kitchen and dining space with a terrific bookcase.

4. Dining space

A look at the bright 40ft open plan kitchen and dining space with a terrific bookcase.

