For Sale: Inside the luxurious three bedroom townhouse in Kelvinbridge for £675k

Listed on Rightmove, the property is set within the highly desirable Lansdowne Crescent which features two pleasure gardens as well as being just off the bustling Great Western Road.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it just being off the busy Great Western Road where loads of great bars, cafes, restaurants and shops can be found. There is regular bus services on the road with Kelvinbridge Subway station only being a two-minute walk from the property.