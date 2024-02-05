Independent Glasgow West End bakery named amongst the UK's best
The Great Western Road bakery was named as one of the top bakeries to visit in the UK
Glasgow bakery Cottonrake was named as one of the best artisan bakeries in the UK by publication British Baker.
Cottonrake Bakery were named in 13th place as chosen by over 100 specialists from bakers to suppliers with the winners being revealed at The Artisan Collective Event last week.
Speaking about the West End bakery they said: "For the past 10 years, Cottonrake Bakery’s ethos has been centred on fluid growth and learning. As an independent bakery serving Glasgow’s West End, it sees its role as delivering an outstanding product but also embedding itself in and supporting its community.
"As such, it strives to expand and improve its offering of baked goods with the likes of shortbread, frangipane tarts, cardamom buns, and macarons on the menu." If you pop into either of Cottonrake's premises on Great Western Road you will be met with a warm welcome as well as a terrific selection of treats and warm drinks.
Editor of British Baker, Amy North said: “Each of the 13 bakeries on the list has been recognised by industry experts and their peers as a beacon of dedication, passion, and skill, as demonstrated through lovingly handcrafted products and the people who make them.
“It’s great to see such a diverse range of bakeries, which span the width and breadth of Britain from Berwick in Scotland down to Eastbourne in the south of England, on the list meaning communities across the nation have access to some wonderful baked goods.”