Banavie Road is perfectly located to enjoy all the West End, Hyndland and Partickhill has to offer

This outstanding semi-detached stone villa in Partickhill is full of period features that is located in one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow.

Listed on Rightmove, this grand property is generous in space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms with great space to the front and rear of the property including the private driveway which gives parking space for several cars.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location as is equidistant to both Hyndland Road and Dumbarton Road and is ideally located for the wide variety of local shops, cafés, bars and eateries in the area.

There is also a variety of independent shops and boutiques, including Bluebellgray, Amber & Black, Silks, Brenda Muir, Pampas, Biscuit Clothing and independent retail stores such as Bauen Design, offering stunning bespoke kitchens, and Chelsea McLaine Interior Designers. There is also great public transport in the area with terrific bus routes on Hyndland Road as well as nearby train and underground stations.

Property Summary

Location: 20 Banavie Road, Partickhill, G11 5AN

Price: £780,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Banavie Road full of period features in a traditional residential area where there is only a small number of properties of this type.

2 . Living room The hallway leads to the lounge where the traditional three paned bay window with functioning shutters has an outlook to the front gardens and driveway with views beyond. The main focal point is the traditional fireplace with gas fire insert, jade green slate hearth and oak hearth surround complemented by matching open shelved alcoves either side.

3 . Kitchen At the rear of the house is the large open plan dining kitchen with windows onto the back garden. The Geoff Chater classic hand built kitchen with under lights and integrated fridge has Iroko worktops and Verde Bahia granite worktop on the island, a Vileroy & Boch Belfast sink, Neff oven and hob and an AGS cooker hood.