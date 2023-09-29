Register
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

For Sale: Inside the magnificent four bedroom villa in Glasgow’s Partickhill for £780k

Banavie Road is perfectly located to enjoy all the West End, Hyndland and Partickhill has to offer

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST

This outstanding semi-detached stone villa in Partickhill is full of period features that is located in one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow.

Listed on Rightmove, this grand property is generous in space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms with great space to the front and rear of the property including the private driveway which gives parking space for several cars.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location as is equidistant to both Hyndland Road and Dumbarton Road and is ideally located for the wide variety of local shops, cafés, bars and eateries in the area.

There is also a variety of independent shops and boutiques, including Bluebellgray, Amber & Black, Silks, Brenda Muir, Pampas, Biscuit Clothing and independent retail stores such as Bauen Design, offering stunning bespoke kitchens, and Chelsea McLaine Interior Designers. There is also great public transport in the area with terrific bus routes on Hyndland Road as well as nearby train and underground stations.

Property Summary

Location: 20 Banavie Road, Partickhill, G11 5AN

Price: £780,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Banavie Road full of period features in a traditional residential area where there is only a small number of properties of this type.

1. Front

The front of the property on Banavie Road full of period features in a traditional residential area where there is only a small number of properties of this type.

The hallway leads to the lounge where the traditional three paned bay window with functioning shutters has an outlook to the front gardens and driveway with views beyond. The main focal point is the traditional fireplace with gas fire insert, jade green slate hearth and oak hearth surround complemented by matching open shelved alcoves either side.

2. Living room

The hallway leads to the lounge where the traditional three paned bay window with functioning shutters has an outlook to the front gardens and driveway with views beyond. The main focal point is the traditional fireplace with gas fire insert, jade green slate hearth and oak hearth surround complemented by matching open shelved alcoves either side.

At the rear of the house is the large open plan dining kitchen with windows onto the back garden. The Geoff Chater classic hand built kitchen with under lights and integrated fridge has Iroko worktops and Verde Bahia granite worktop on the island, a Vileroy & Boch Belfast sink, Neff oven and hob and an AGS cooker hood.

3. Kitchen

At the rear of the house is the large open plan dining kitchen with windows onto the back garden. The Geoff Chater classic hand built kitchen with under lights and integrated fridge has Iroko worktops and Verde Bahia granite worktop on the island, a Vileroy & Boch Belfast sink, Neff oven and hob and an AGS cooker hood.

The doorway in the corner opens to the utility room which is plumbed for a washing machine and dishwasher, and complete with a clothes pulley, quarry tiled floor, space for a tumble dryer, storage units and white worktop, sink and drainer with Everest double glazed window above.

4. Utility room

The doorway in the corner opens to the utility room which is plumbed for a washing machine and dishwasher, and complete with a clothes pulley, quarry tiled floor, space for a tumble dryer, storage units and white worktop, sink and drainer with Everest double glazed window above.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyWest EndRightmoveSale