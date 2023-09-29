For Sale: Inside the magnificent four bedroom villa in Glasgow’s Partickhill for £780k
Banavie Road is perfectly located to enjoy all the West End, Hyndland and Partickhill has to offer
This outstanding semi-detached stone villa in Partickhill is full of period features that is located in one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow.
Listed on Rightmove, this grand property is generous in space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms with great space to the front and rear of the property including the private driveway which gives parking space for several cars.
One fo the main benefits of this property is the location as is equidistant to both Hyndland Road and Dumbarton Road and is ideally located for the wide variety of local shops, cafés, bars and eateries in the area.
There is also a variety of independent shops and boutiques, including Bluebellgray, Amber & Black, Silks, Brenda Muir, Pampas, Biscuit Clothing and independent retail stores such as Bauen Design, offering stunning bespoke kitchens, and Chelsea McLaine Interior Designers. There is also great public transport in the area with terrific bus routes on Hyndland Road as well as nearby train and underground stations.
Property Summary
Location: 20 Banavie Road, Partickhill, G11 5AN
Price: £780,000
Agent: Corum, West End