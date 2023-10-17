Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding six bedroom townhouse in Kelvinbridge for £725k

This fantastically spacious family home oozes character and charm and offers flexible accommodation over four levels

Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST

This property is a rarely available blonde sandstone full townhouse that has several original features throughout as well as access to the beautiful private gardens in Belmont Crescent.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the main benefits of this property is the location being situated in the ever-popular Kelvinbridge area, with a wide range of independent coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and shops on the doorstep.

Public transport can also be accessed on Great Western Road with Kelvinbridge subway station only being a short walk away and there being regular bus services into the city centre. There is also a great selection of local schools nearby.

Property Summary

Location: 38 Belmont Street, Kelvinbridge, G12 8EY

Price: £725,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the blonde sandstone property on Belmont Street.

1. Front

Inside the welcoming reception hallway of the townhouse that has original tiled flooring, ornate pillars and opulent cornicework.

2. Hallway

The formal bay windowed dining room would be the perfect place to have your friends round for a dinner party.

3. Dining room

The dining kitchen is spacious in size which is linked to the dining room by a large butler’s pantry.

4. Kitchen

