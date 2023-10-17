For Sale: Inside the outstanding six bedroom townhouse in Kelvinbridge for £725k
This fantastically spacious family home oozes character and charm and offers flexible accommodation over four levels
This property is a rarely available blonde sandstone full townhouse that has several original features throughout as well as access to the beautiful private gardens in Belmont Crescent.
Listed on Rightmove, one of the main benefits of this property is the location being situated in the ever-popular Kelvinbridge area, with a wide range of independent coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and shops on the doorstep.
Public transport can also be accessed on Great Western Road with Kelvinbridge subway station only being a short walk away and there being regular bus services into the city centre. There is also a great selection of local schools nearby.
Property Summary
Location: 38 Belmont Street, Kelvinbridge, G12 8EY
Price: £725,000
Agent: Corum, West End