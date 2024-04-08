This Southside flat has been comprehensively refurbished and enjoys unobstructed enviable views over Glasgow.
Listed on Rightmove, this property enjoys a central position within Balmoral Terrace and is a significant four apartment town flat. The property is in immaculate condition which internal inspection will reveal.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities upon Victoria Road and further afield on Pollokshaws Road/Strathbungo where thriving coffee shops, restaurants and delicatessens can be found. There’s plenty to do in Queens Park as you benefit from such a large open space across the road from you.
Queens Park train station is only 150 yards away with there also being bus services which provide a quick commute into the city centre.
Property Summary
Location: 136 Queen’s Drive, Balmoral Terrace, Glasgow, G42
Price: £390,000
Agent: Aberdein Considine, Shawlands
