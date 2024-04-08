For Sale: Inside the outstanding three bedroom main door flat on Glasgow's Queen's Drive for £390,000

This stunning flat occupies a highly sought after private main door position directly opposite Queens Park

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 8th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST

This Southside flat has been comprehensively refurbished and enjoys unobstructed enviable views over Glasgow.

Listed on Rightmove, this property enjoys a central position within Balmoral Terrace and is a significant four apartment town flat. The property is in immaculate condition which internal inspection will reveal.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities upon Victoria Road and further afield on Pollokshaws Road/Strathbungo where thriving coffee shops, restaurants and delicatessens can be found. There’s plenty to do in Queens Park as you benefit from such a large open space across the road from you.

Queens Park train station is only 150 yards away with there also being bus services which provide a quick commute into the city centre.

Property Summary

Location: 136 Queen’s Drive, Balmoral Terrace, Glasgow, G42

Price: £390,000

Agent: Aberdein Considine, Shawlands

The front of the property on Queen's Drive.

The lounge includes a fantastic feature fireplace.

One of the best things about the lounge is the stunning bay window.

The modern fitted kitchen features in integral appliances and has views over the rear gardens.

