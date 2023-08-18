The interior of this property looks like a film set!

A ‘truly outstanding’ detached villa in one of Scotland’s most expensive areas has hit the market this summer.

Located in Whitecraigs, you can find the residence on the corner of Methven Road and Elphinstone Road, in the words of controlling realtor, Rettie & Co, the streets are ‘two of the areas leafiest most coveted addresses.’This traditionally built property provides a wealth of highly flexible accommodation extending to more than 4500 sqft with a pleasing selection of sizeable apartments retaining many period details.

The accommodation is formed over two levels and upon entrace you are greeted with:

A canopied entrance,

broad reception hall with fitted storage and guest WC

dual aspect lounge with bay window formation and feature fireplace and front facing formal dining room again with bay window.

The centre piece of the sizeable property is the vast open plan living / dining/ kitchen space ‘designed perfectly for modern family living.’ The open plan space features a ‘well-appointed kitchen’ with a range of wall and floor mounted units and integrated appliances with French doors providing views of and access to the balcony finished with glass balustrade.

The living area features a newly installed bio-fuel fire with beautiful surround. A large utility room leads to a small external courtyard.

An inner hall provides access to the rear gardens, additional WC, integral garage and wonderful family room with a vaulted ceiling and four sets of French doors providing access to the garden grounds. The remaining ground floor accommodation includes a principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, bay window, en-suite bathroom, and further, a newly installed wet room.

The upper-level accommodation includes landing area with fitted storage, and three further generously sized bedrooms anda family bathroom.The property has been extensively upgraded in recent years with ‘fresh and tasteful’ decoration and quality carpets & floor coverings throughout.

This includes most ground floor apartments which are finished in Amtico flooring, Carved Oak Basket Weave design with border and centre pieces.

The bathroom features further Amtico flooring in Geo Oyster. The high specification also includes recently fitted wardrobes by Hammonds, double glazing and gas central heating.There are ‘exceptional’ garden grounds which surround the property which incorporate an expansive block driveway with electric gates which provides ample off-street parking whilst leading the integral garage with remote control door.

The gardens are enclosed to ensure a high degree of privacy with expansive terraced areas and lawn area with well-stocked flowerbeds and shrubbery.

There is an ‘incredible’ outdoor pavilion with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and glass balustrade providing a wonderful space from where to enjoy alfresco dining throughout the seasons. The property sits within the catchment area for some of Scotland’s highest attaining primary and secondary schools.

Methven Road is within easy reach of the private Belmont House School and pick-up points for Glasgow’s private schools.

The area also has a host of local amenities including banks, healthcare centres, libraries, supermarkets and is close to The Avenue shopping centre. Local sports and recreational facilities include Parklands Country Club, Cathcart, Williamwood and Whitecraigs Golf Clubs and several of private bowling, tennis and rugby clubs along with East Renfrewshire Council’s own excellent sports and leisure facilities at Eastwood Toll.

1 . Windy Ridge An external view of the property on Methven Road in Whitecraigs, East Renfrewshire

2 . Windy Ridge The living room of the property looks like it could be the set for a Wes Anderson film!

3 . Windy Ridge The name of the property sits atop the front gate

4 . Windy Ridge The broad reception hall of Windy Ridge with fitted storage and a guest WC.