For Sale: Outstanding three bedroom sandstone flat in Partickhill with stunning views for £350,000

By Declan McConville
Published 12th Jun 2024, 10:41 BST

Everything is on your doorstep with this remarkable Glasgow West End flat

This stunning three-bedroom flat is set on the second floor of this impressive sandstone building at the top of Gardner Street in Glasgow’s West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has retained many of its period features but has also been upgraded throughout meaning that whoever moves into the flat will have the best of both worlds.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland and Partick train stations as well as Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway stations with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Partickhill Road, Partickhill

Price: £350,000

Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow

The front of the property in Partickhill at the top of Glasgow's famous Gardner Street.

1. Front

Inside the spacious lounge which has a stunning bay window that offers an open aspect towards the bowling green.

2. Lounge

One of the best aspects about the lounge is the feature cast iron fireplace with gas fire.

3. Lounge

The kitchen is set to the rear of the property and is fitted with wall and floor units, quality integrated appliances, quartz worktops, a Belfast sink and has a large pantry attached.

4. Kitchen

