For Sale: Stunning 3-bedroom red sandstone in Dowanhill for offers over £289k

Occupying the Grosvenor Mansion on Byres Road, this Dowanhill property was listed for sale this week

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 1st May 2024, 12:03 BST

A 3-bedroom flat on Byres Road in Dowanhill has hit the market this week for offers over £289k.

The property occupies the second floor in a ‘spacious well-presented’ flat in the Grosvenor Mansions on the corner of Byres Road and Loudon Terrace.

Interested parties can expect a ‘versatile five apartment layout’ comprised of a welcoming hallway, spacious living room, kitchen with dining room off, three double bedrooms and a modern three-piece bathroom.

Right in the middle of the West End, there is very easy access to all the amenities of Byres Road, Ashton Lane is also only moments away, home to a popular selection of bars and restaurants, together with the Grosvenor Cinema. The University of Glasgow is only a few minutes away, as is the Botanic Gardens and Hillhead Underground station.

You can view the full listing by clicking here.

