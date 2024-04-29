This outstanding two bedroom top floor flat can be found in the heart of Shawlands which was once named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Listed on Rightmove, this property benefits from an incredible rooftop terrace with views over the renowned 'Shawlands Trinity Church'. Inside the tenement flat is generously proportioned throughout and has recently undergone significant refurbishment inside.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Pollokshaws Road such as Crossmyloof, Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Flat 3/1, Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, G41 3NG

Price: £189,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the property on Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands.

2 . Lounge A look inside the impressive bay windowed lounge.

3 . Kitchen The modern internal kitchen complemented by a range of base and wall mounted units.