For Sale: Stunning two bedroom top floor flat on Pollokshaws Road with rooftop terrace for £189,000

This impressive tenement flat is found in the heart of Glasgow’s Southside

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:08 BST

This outstanding two bedroom top floor flat can be found in the heart of Shawlands which was once named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Listed on Rightmove, this property benefits from an incredible rooftop terrace with views over the renowned 'Shawlands Trinity Church'. Inside the tenement flat is generously proportioned throughout and has recently undergone significant refurbishment inside.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Pollokshaws Road such as Crossmyloof, Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Flat 3/1, Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, G41 3NG

Price: £189,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

The front of the property on Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands.

1. Front

The front of the property on Pollokshaws Road in Shawlands.

A look inside the impressive bay windowed lounge.

2. Lounge

A look inside the impressive bay windowed lounge.

The modern internal kitchen complemented by a range of base and wall mounted units.

3. Kitchen

The modern internal kitchen complemented by a range of base and wall mounted units.

Inside on the two double bedroom spaces which are generous in size.

4. Bedroom

Inside on the two double bedroom spaces which are generous in size.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow SouthsidePropertyRightmoveGlasgowBarsRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.