The penthouse is set to hit the market soon!

A luxury penthouse boasting the ‘best views’ of Glasgow is set to be released to the housing market soon.

Located in the city’s trendy Finnieston area, the high-end three-bedroom apartment forms part of the impressive New Steiner development - with the new properties converted from the grounds of a former ‘Steiner School’.

The development comprises 2 two-bedroom apartments, 14 garden duplexes and 2 exclusive penthouses, located on Yorkhill Street - on the site of the former B-listed Steiner School.

Glasgow’s skyline at night from the Finnieston balcony

The first of the two penthouses was recently snapped up in an exclusive off-market deal for an undisclosed price, achieving a ‘record price’ for the area.

The second penthouse is set to hit the market soon - with the developer only giving the price on request, other non-penthouse properties in the Steiner School development are fetching prices around £310,000, but house-hunters can expect to pay a lot more than this for the penthouse properties.

The historic Victorian building, which had been vacant since 2013, served as the independent Glasgow Steiner School for three decades. Now, it has been brought back to life by this new residential development, which retains ‘much of the original building’s character-filled features.’

The view from the Finnieston penthouse during the day

The developer Steiner Properties and sales agents Savills have already witnessed huge demand for the properties, with over 75% of the new-build apartments now sold.

Savills associate director, Jennifer Goldie, said: “In over two decades of selling new build homes across Glasgow, I cannot think of one that has come close to matching the views from the New Steiner penthouse collection.

“They are undoubtedly the best views of Glasgow City to come to the market.”

A 180-degree vista from the roof terrace at the remaining available penthouse takes in major city landmarks including the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Glasgow University, Park Circus and many more as the natural light floods in through the apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Kelvingrove, as viewed from the wraparound balcony of the Stenier School penthouse

Jennifer continues:“The rest of the property certainly measures up to the stunning views, with three beautiful light-filled bedrooms, principle with en-suite, luxury bespoke bathroom and a stylish open-plan kitchen, living dining room.

“A unique selling point of the penthouse is the private fob key lift access, which sees you step out of the lift and straight into the heart of your home, while the principal bedroom boasts a bespoke walk-in-wardrobe which is yet another attractive feature”.

As with all the apartments in the New Steiner development, the penthouse is walk-in ready, already kitted out with high-spec interiors, including luxury Poggenpohl kitchens and contemporary bathrooms carefully designed by West One Bathrooms London.

The penthouse balcony offers breath-taking views of the city

“It’s not often you see a development come to the market fully complete and ready to move into immediately, and at a fixed price. That’s why we’re seeing a huge demand from buyers within the city, across Scotland and beyond.”

The penthouse will be released for sale imminently, with price on application. The development’s other available apartments start at £310,000.

