This stunning Glasgow property is on Cleveden Drive in the West End.

One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market in Glasgow is this double fronted, blonde sandstone property in the West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this landmark home offers five ensuite bedrooms as well as a stunning penthouse which is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular aspects of the period property.

It sits in a leafy enclave, close to the bustle of Great Western Road and Byres Road which offer fantastic eateries and shops. It is also only a short walk to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens and Glasgow University.

Property Summary

Location: Cleveden Drive, Glasgow, G12

Price: £2,900,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow.

1 . Front The front of the blonde sandstone property.

2 . Garden The South facing garden is around 0.37 acres in total and has a number of sun traps.

3 . Garden Room The garden room features bright and leafy outlooks.

4 . Kitchen This is a bespoke family kitchen with Corian worksurfaces.