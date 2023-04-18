Register
Inside the £2.9 million five bedroom home with penthouse on the market in Glasgow’s West End

This stunning Glasgow property is on Cleveden Drive in the West End.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market in Glasgow is this double fronted, blonde sandstone property in the West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this landmark home offers five ensuite bedrooms as well as a stunning penthouse which is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular aspects of the period property.

It sits in a leafy enclave, close to the bustle of Great Western Road and Byres Road which offer fantastic eateries and shops. It is also only a short walk to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens and Glasgow University.

Property Summary

Location: Cleveden Drive, Glasgow, G12

Price: £2,900,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow.

The front of the blonde sandstone property.

The front of the blonde sandstone property.

The South facing garden is around 0.37 acres in total and has a number of sun traps.

The South facing garden is around 0.37 acres in total and has a number of sun traps.

The garden room features bright and leafy outlooks.

The garden room features bright and leafy outlooks.

This is a bespoke family kitchen with Corian worksurfaces.

This is a bespoke family kitchen with Corian worksurfaces.

