For Sale: 'Stunning' red sandstone three bedroom tenement flat in peaceful West End street for £400,000

Declan McConville
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:08 BST

This West End flat retains an array of beautiful period features, including stained glass detailing and intricate cornicing.

This outstanding red sandstone three-bedroom tenement flat has been thoughtfully upgraded by the current owners and boasts bright and open aspects.

Listed on Rightmove, Lauderdale Gardens is a quiet, tree-lined street with no through traffic, offering peace and privacy while being ideally located in Glasgow’s vibrant West End.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Lauderdale Gardens and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area. Our GlasgowWorld newsletter brings the city to you - sign up now.

Property Summary

Location: 64 Lauderdale Gardens, Hyndland, G12

Price: £400,000

Agent: Yates Hellier, Glasgow

The front of the red sandstone tenement on Lauderdale Gardens in Hyndland.

1. Front

The front of the red sandstone tenement on Lauderdale Gardens in Hyndland. | Rightmove

Inside the bright and spacious lounge with a bay window.

2. Lounge

Inside the bright and spacious lounge with a bay window. | Rightmove

There is also plenty of space in the lounge for a dining table.

3. Lounge

There is also plenty of space in the lounge for a dining table. | Rightmove

A stylish and fully renovated dining kitchen which was completed in 2024.

4. Kitchen

A stylish and fully renovated dining kitchen which was completed in 2024. | Rightmove

