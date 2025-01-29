This outstanding red sandstone three-bedroom tenement flat has been thoughtfully upgraded by the current owners and boasts bright and open aspects.
Listed on Rightmove, Lauderdale Gardens is a quiet, tree-lined street with no through traffic, offering peace and privacy while being ideally located in Glasgow’s vibrant West End.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Lauderdale Gardens and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.
Property Summary
Location: 64 Lauderdale Gardens, Hyndland, G12
Price: £400,000
Agent: Yates Hellier, Glasgow
