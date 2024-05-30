For Sale: Stunning Shawlands 2-bedroom Victorian red sandstone flat for offers over £230k

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 30th May 2024, 12:59 BST

A red sandstone flat on Bellwood Street in Shawlands has been listed for sale today

A stunning red sandstone property in Shawlands has been listed for sale today (May 30) by Keller Williams Scotland for offers over £230k.

The beautiful main door flat dates back to 1900, the very tail end of the Victorian era, and is presented in ‘excellent condition’, retaining a wealth of period features.

The accomodation comprises a large welcoming reception hallway with storage cupboard and ceiling pulley - a bay windowed lounge looking out tonto the leafy tree-lined Bellwood Street, a kitchen with a utility room, two double bedrooms (one of which is currently being used as an office), and a tiled shower room with a white two piece suite and separate walk-in shower.

You can view the full property listing by clicking here.

Front view

1. 13 Bellwood Street

Front view

Lounge

2. 13 Bellwood Street

Lounge

Living room

3. 13 Bellwood Street

Living room

Entryway

4. 13 Bellwood Street

Entryway

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.