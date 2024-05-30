A stunning red sandstone property in Shawlands has been listed for sale today (May 30) by Keller Williams Scotland for offers over £230k.
The beautiful main door flat dates back to 1900, the very tail end of the Victorian era, and is presented in ‘excellent condition’, retaining a wealth of period features.
The accomodation comprises a large welcoming reception hallway with storage cupboard and ceiling pulley - a bay windowed lounge looking out tonto the leafy tree-lined Bellwood Street, a kitchen with a utility room, two double bedrooms (one of which is currently being used as an office), and a tiled shower room with a white two piece suite and separate walk-in shower.
You can view the full property listing by clicking here.
