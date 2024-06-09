Listed on Rightmove, one of the great features about this city centre penthouse is the private south facing terrace which is bathed in sun and has remarkable views over Glasgow. One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the flat.