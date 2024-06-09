For Sale: Stunning three bedroom A-listed penthouse in Glasgow city centre with private terrace for £540,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 9th Jun 2024, 19:35 BST

This apartment is one of the largest flats in the notable A-listed former General Post Office (GPO) building which is one of the best addresses in Glasgow City Centre

This outstanding three bedroom penthouse is found in the stylish A-listed former General Post Office building on the corner of Ingram Street and North Frederick Street.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the great features about this city centre penthouse is the private south facing terrace which is bathed in sun and has remarkable views over Glasgow. One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance of the flat.

Property Summary

Location: Flat 5/3, 5 South Frederick Street, Glasgow, Glasgow City, G1

Price: £540,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow

The front of the property on the corner of Ingram Street and South Frederick Street.

1. Front

The front of the property on the corner of Ingram Street and South Frederick Street.

Inside the generously proportioned living room.

2. Living room

Inside the generously proportioned living room.

The property also includes a dining area which would be the perfect place for hosting a dinner party.

3. Dining area

The property also includes a dining area which would be the perfect place for hosting a dinner party.

The well-appointed kitchen features integrated appliances and a utility room.

4. Kitchen

The well-appointed kitchen features integrated appliances and a utility room.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveRestaurantsBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.