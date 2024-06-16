For Sale: Stunning three bedroom red sandstone flat in Hyndland for £359,000

Published 16th Jun 2024, 22:36 BST

The West End flat has been tastefully upgrade but still retains many of its period features.

This incredible three-bedroom flat is set on the first floor of this impressive red sandstone building in Glasgow’s popular Hyndland district.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is accessed on Polwarth Street but looks on to Clarence Drive and has bright elevated views.

One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it enjoying a prime spot in Glasgow’s West End. This is a truly superb location where you are spoiled for amenities with Great Western Road, Hyndland Road and Byres Road providing an array of high quality restaurants, cafe’s, coffee shops, specialist food stores and boutiques. There is also great public transport nearby with the underground at Hillhead as well as regular bus services along Great Western Road and Hyndland train station.

Property Summary

Location: Polwarth Street, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £359,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Polwarth Street.

1. Front

The front of the property on Polwarth Street. | Rightmove

The lounge is a generous bright space.

2. Lounge

The lounge is a generous bright space. | Rightmove

Another one of the great features about the lounge is the focal point fireplace.

3. Lounge

Another one of the great features about the lounge is the focal point fireplace. | Rightmove

One of the standout features about the lounge is the four section bay window to the front.

4. Lounge

One of the standout features about the lounge is the four section bay window to the front. | Rightmove

