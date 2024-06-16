For Sale: Stunning three bedroom red sandstone flat in Hyndland for £359,000

Listed on Rightmove, this property is accessed on Polwarth Street but looks on to Clarence Drive and has bright elevated views.

One of the great benefits of this property is the location with it enjoying a prime spot in Glasgow’s West End. This is a truly superb location where you are spoiled for amenities with Great Western Road, Hyndland Road and Byres Road providing an array of high quality restaurants, cafe’s, coffee shops, specialist food stores and boutiques. There is also great public transport nearby with the underground at Hillhead as well as regular bus services along Great Western Road and Hyndland train station.