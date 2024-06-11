Graduation season is upon us with many students getting prepared to say their goodbyes to Glasgow.

Glasgow’s West End is one of the most popular places to be in the city with Time Out magazine naming the area one of the coolest places to live in the world.

Although you may feel as though you know the West End, we have put together a list of the essentials which you have to tick off to complete your Glasgow University experience.

1 . Had a flick through the racks at Oxfam Music If you are a music fan, every Glasgow uni student should have at one point had a flick through the racks of vinyl and CDs at Oxfam Music on Byres Road | Supplied

2 . Enjoyed the sunshine in Kelvingrove Park Although Glasgow can't always guarantee the sun, there is no better place to head to after a hard day at uni than Kelvingrove Park on a sunny day in the West End. | Kelvingrove

3 . Had a 99 at University Cafe If the University Cafe is good enough for Anthony Bourdain, then who are we to argue with it? You won't have lived unless you have sampled their ice cream. | Glasgowist