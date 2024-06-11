Graduation season is upon us with many students getting prepared to say their goodbyes to Glasgow.
Although you may feel as though you know the West End, we have put together a list of the essentials which you have to tick off to complete your Glasgow University experience.
1. Had a flick through the racks at Oxfam Music
If you are a music fan, every Glasgow uni student should have at one point had a flick through the racks of vinyl and CDs at Oxfam Music on Byres Road | Supplied
2. Enjoyed the sunshine in Kelvingrove Park
Although Glasgow can't always guarantee the sun, there is no better place to head to after a hard day at uni than Kelvingrove Park on a sunny day in the West End. | Kelvingrove
3. Had a 99 at University Cafe
If the University Cafe is good enough for Anthony Bourdain, then who are we to argue with it? You won't have lived unless you have sampled their ice cream. | Glasgowist
4. Stumbled down Ashton Lane
You should have been down 'the lane' during Freshers, but just incase you haven't head down here for a pints or cocktails with friends. | Glasgow City Council
