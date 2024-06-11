University of Glasgow: 8 things to do in Glasgow's West End before you graduate from the University of Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

These are the essentials things you need to do in Glasgow before you graduate from the University of Glasgow

Graduation season is upon us with many students getting prepared to say their goodbyes to Glasgow.

Glasgow’s West End is one of the most popular places to be in the city with Time Out magazine naming the area one of the coolest places to live in the world.

Although you may feel as though you know the West End, we have put together a list of the essentials which you have to tick off to complete your Glasgow University experience.

If you are a music fan, every Glasgow uni student should have at one point had a flick through the racks of vinyl and CDs at Oxfam Music on Byres Road

1. Had a flick through the racks at Oxfam Music

If you are a music fan, every Glasgow uni student should have at one point had a flick through the racks of vinyl and CDs at Oxfam Music on Byres Road | Supplied

Although Glasgow can't always guarantee the sun, there is no better place to head to after a hard day at uni than Kelvingrove Park on a sunny day in the West End.

2. Enjoyed the sunshine in Kelvingrove Park

Although Glasgow can't always guarantee the sun, there is no better place to head to after a hard day at uni than Kelvingrove Park on a sunny day in the West End. | Kelvingrove

If the University Cafe is good enough for Anthony Bourdain, then who are we to argue with it? You won't have lived unless you have sampled their ice cream.

3. Had a 99 at University Cafe

If the University Cafe is good enough for Anthony Bourdain, then who are we to argue with it? You won't have lived unless you have sampled their ice cream. | Glasgowist

You should have been down 'the lane' during Freshers, but just incase you haven't head down here for a pints or cocktails with friends.

4. Stumbled down Ashton Lane

You should have been down 'the lane' during Freshers, but just incase you haven't head down here for a pints or cocktails with friends. | Glasgow City Council

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndStudents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.