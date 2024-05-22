For Sale: Stunning top floor four bedroom flat on Queen's Drive for £359,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 14:12 BST

This impressive property is found in one of the most sought after areas to live in Glasgow’s Southside

This outstanding top floor tenement flat on Queen’s Drive is a flexible five apartment layout with the property being finished in trendy decorative tones

Listed on Rightmove, this flat has three large double bedrooms as well as two bedrooms. The property also enjoys large communal gardens to the rear.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities on Victoria Road and further afield on Pollokshaws Road/Strathbungo where thriving coffee shops, restaurants and delicatessens can be found.

There’s plenty to do in Queens Park as you benefit from such a large open space beside you. Queens Park train station is around a brisk five minute walk from the property with there also being bus services which provide a quick commute into the city centre.

Property Summary

Location: 2/2, 50 Queens Drive, Queens Park, G42 8DD

Price: £359,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

The front of the property on Queens Drive in Glasgow's Southside.

1. Front

The front of the property on Queens Drive in Glasgow's Southside.

The focal point of the main lounge is the fireplace.

2. Lounge

The focal point of the main lounge is the fireplace.

A look inside the generously sized bay windowed dining room which has amazing views to the front.

3. Dining room

A look inside the generously sized bay windowed dining room which has amazing views to the front.

The dining room space could also be used as a four bedroom with fireplace.

4. Dining room

The dining room space could also be used as a four bedroom with fireplace.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGlasgowRightmoveBenefitsRestaurantsGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.