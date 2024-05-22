For Sale: Stunning top floor four bedroom flat on Queen's Drive for £359,000

This outstanding top floor tenement flat on Queen’s Drive is a flexible five apartment layout with the property being finished in trendy decorative tones
Listed on Rightmove, this flat has three large double bedrooms as well as two bedrooms. The property also enjoys large communal gardens to the rear.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities on Victoria Road and further afield on Pollokshaws Road/Strathbungo where thriving coffee shops, restaurants and delicatessens can be found.
There’s plenty to do in Queens Park as you benefit from such a large open space beside you. Queens Park train station is around a brisk five minute walk from the property with there also being bus services which provide a quick commute into the city centre.
Property Summary
Location: 2/2, 50 Queens Drive, Queens Park, G42 8DD
Price: £359,000
Agent: Corum, Shawlands
