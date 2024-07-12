For Sale: Stunning two bedroom red sandstone flat on Mount Stuart Street in Shawlands for £180,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST

This flat in Glasgow’s Southside is in a great location with plenty of amenities nearby on Kilmarnock Road

This outstanding two bedroom flat can be found in the heart of Shawlands which was once named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is one of Shawlands most sought after addresses with it being presented excellently throughout.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Mount Stuart Street such as Pollokshaws East, Crossmyloof and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is a great spot to head to on a sunny day.

Location: Mount Stuart Street, Shawlands, Glasgow, G41

Price: £180,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

The front of the property on Mount Stuart Street in Shawlands.

1. Front

The front of the property on Mount Stuart Street in Shawlands. | Rightmove

A look inside the bay windowed lounge with sanded flooring and feature fireplace.

2. Lounge

A look inside the bay windowed lounge with sanded flooring and feature fireplace. | Rightmove

The modern fitted kitchen with a range of storage units and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen with a range of storage units and integrated appliances. | Rightmove

Inside the welcoming reception hallway.

4. Reception hallway

Inside the welcoming reception hallway. | Rightmove

