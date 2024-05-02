A ‘stunning’ family home is now available to buy in Bearsden – and new owners could be cooking in the same spot as the Naked Chef himself.

33 West Chapelton Avenue is a contemporary style, four-bedroom, detached villa situated on a large corner plot in the Chapelton district of Bearsden.

The property, which hits the market at £545k, boasts a stylish Porcelanosa kitchen shipped directly from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s studio in London, where it had been used for filming.

Asia Dhesi, Senior Valuer at Corum Property said: “This very kitchen was used in Jamie Oliver’s show and comes from his studio in London. The architect who designed the home decided to have the kitchen transported to Scotland, and I can see why.

“It’s no doubt a fascinating fixture to have in your family home, and it’s certainly a conversation piece. Most families have Jamie Oliver cookbooks in their kitchen, but few can claim to have his kitchen island!

“It’s a trendy kitchen that is perfect for foodies and those who have a flair for hosting – I mean, if it’s good enough for one of Britain’s most prolific chefs, it’s good enough for me!”

The kitchen boasts a feature island, wall and base-mounted units in matte white, complimented by stainless-steel worktops, integrated appliances include two turbofan ovens, a steam oven, a warming drawer, a ceramic hob and grill, and a dishwasher, mostly Gaggenau branded.

The kitchen also boasts a utility room and cellar storage – ideal for the avid cook. The family home, which extends roughly 2300 square feet over three levels, falls into the catchment for both Bearsden Primary and Bearsden Academy.

On the ground level, the reception hallway leads into an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, with hardwood parquet flooring and large windows surrounding the area, allowing natural light to flood the space.

Another sitting room provides access to the utility room and convenient WC. The first floor boasts three good-sized double bedrooms, one of which is split-level and has a large Velux window.

The principal bedroom also benefits from large bay windows overlooking the rear garden. There is a stunning four-piece family bathroom with a large walk-in rainfall shower, a large luxury Duravit bath, a sink within the vanity unit, and two chrome towel rails. A further staircase leads to the top floor, where a large feature window over the stairwell provides a panoramic view of the neighbourhood.

There is an attractive, large bedroom on this floor, with windows on all four aspects, which is currently being utilised as a study and work-from-home space.

At the bottom of the staircase is a fitted wardrobe and a lovely bathroom, incorporating a free-standing bath, sink and WC. Google Nest security cameras and smart thermostat, alarm system, gas central heating, double glazing, and an electric car charger further enhance the property. Externally the property is enclosed, surrounded by a mature hedge. It also features landscaped garden grounds.

The garden to the front features shrubs, plants, and a decked area around the house, which is ideal for placing garden furniture and hosting in the warmer months, while the gravel driveway has parking space for several vehicles and a useful garage and gated bin storage area.

