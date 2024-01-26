Celebrity chefs of Glasgow: 12 of the most famous chefs to cook in Glasgow

Glasgow is a culinary melting pot - you can have French pastries for breakfast, Japanese Sushi for lunch, and Italian pasta for dinner - which is only possible thanks to the fine chefs of our city.

We have an eclectic mix of chefs in Glasgow that craft all kinds of different dishes from all over the world. In this article we wanted to shine a spotlight on the best-known of these innovative artists whose culinary prowess is known far beyond our city limits.

These kitchen icons helped make Glasgow’s food scene what it is today - bringing attention to the city and inspiring Glaswegians to test their own skills in the kitchen.

Interested in finding out the favourite Glasgow food spots from celebrity chefs? Check out our article on the best restaurants recommended by some of the world’s most famous chefs.

From the international superstar chef Gordon Ramsay to charismatic local legends like Graeme Cheevers - whether they were born and raised in the city, or found their fame in kitchens around Glasgow, here’s eight of the biggest names in Glasgow’s culinary world.

1 . Julie Lin Scottish celebrity chef Julie Lin first rose to national attention when she appeared on Masterchef as an amateur cook. Since that appearance nearly 10 years ago in 2014, Julie opened her own street food restaurant in the Southside: Julie’s Kopitiam - which was quickly added to the Michelin Guide. At the start of last year, Julie closed down the Kopitiam to open a new West End restaurant, Ga Ga Kitchen + Bar on Dumbarton Road - which in a few short months, also got added to the Michelin Good Food Guide. You can also catch Julie hosting food programmes on BBC as a broadcaster Photo: John Devlin

2 . Peter Mckenna Peter McKenna is head chef at The Gannet - which holds three AA Rosettes, a Bib Gourmand (from 2014 to 2018) and has featured on the Michelin Plate. With experience in both high-end restaurants and as a personal chef for wealthy clients dating back to the mid-90’s - Peter opened The Gannet back in 2013, and in the last 11 years has transformed the restaurant to the institution that it is today

3 . Jimmy Lee Pictured here with Jack Whitehall in his restaurant Lychee Oriental on Mitchell Street in the city centre, Jimmy Lee is one of the best-known faces amongst Glasgow’s culinary scene. You can catch Jimmy broadcasting on STV’s Live at Five, his old cookery show also on STV with Julie Lin, ‘Julie and Jimmy’s Hot Woks’ on the same channel.

4 . Gordon Ramsay Gordon Ramsay is without a doubt the most famous chef claimed by Glasgow. The last restaurant of note Ramsay had in the city was Amaryllis. It was only the home of Gordon Ramsay in Glasgow for a short time, and was one of the few restaurants in the city to be awarded a Michelin Star. It could be found in the One Devonshire Gardens Hotel for just three years, from 2001 to 2004.