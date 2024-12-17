Glasgow For Sale: 12 of the most-viewed properties for sale in Glasgow in 2024

After it was announced that a Victorian townhouse which dates back to the 1870s , designed by Charles Wilson and James Boucher had been included by online property site Rightmove in a list of its most-viewed homes of 2024, we wanted to take a look at some of the most-viewed properties on GlasgowWorld over the past year.

Several stunning homes have been listed for sale on the market this year that are within all different kind of price ranges going from under £100,000 to over £1 million. We also revealed that two Glasgow streets were named in the top 3 of the countries most expensive house prices

From stylish tenement flats to end terrace mews homes, here are 12 of the most-viewed homes on GlasgowWorld in 2024.

1 . Morrison Street An incredibly unique 2-bedroom loft flat in Tradeston went up for sale in early January in 'one of Glasgow's finest Victorian buildings' for offers over £199,000. | Contributed

2 . Queen Mary Avenue A 3-bedroom Queens Park property was listed for sale on Valentine's Day, for offers over £279,000. | Clyde Property

3 . 2 Parks Gardens Lane This impressive end terrace mews home was listed on the market for the first time in over 70 years with it being located in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas to live. The property offered a large balcony on the first floor with Kelvingrove Park being right on your doorstep. The unusual property was listed for sale for £295,000. | Rightmove