Scotland's richest streets 2024: 2 Glasgow streets named in the top 3 of the countries most expensive house prices
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rightmove have published a list of Scotland’s most expensive streets this week - with Glasgow taking two of the top spots.
Based on the highest average asking price for properties so far this year, streets in Glasgow took both second and third place.
Edinburgh took the top spot in Scotland with Simpson Loan - where the highest average asking price was £534,167.
Clarkston Road in Glasgow’s Southside took Scotland’s second spot for the most expensive houses - where folks looking to move in could expect to pay an average £308,125.
Third in Scotland was Hyndland Road in the West End - with an average house price of £287,500.
These prices may seem exorbitant, but take a look below at the top 5 highest house prices in the UK, all of which are made up by London streets:
- Buckingham Gate, Westminster - £9,633,333
- Vicarage Gate, Holland Park - £6,332,000
- Park Road, St John’s Wood - £5,814,285
- St John’s Wood Road, Maida Vale - £5,389,444
- Cadogan Square, Knightsbridge - £4,834,500
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.