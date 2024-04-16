Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rightmove have published a list of Scotland’s most expensive streets this week - with Glasgow taking two of the top spots.

Based on the highest average asking price for properties so far this year, streets in Glasgow took both second and third place.

Edinburgh took the top spot in Scotland with Simpson Loan - where the highest average asking price was £534,167.

Clarkston Road in Glasgow’s Southside took Scotland’s second spot for the most expensive houses - where folks looking to move in could expect to pay an average £308,125.

Third in Scotland was Hyndland Road in the West End - with an average house price of £287,500.

These prices may seem exorbitant, but take a look below at the top 5 highest house prices in the UK, all of which are made up by London streets: