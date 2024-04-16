Scotland's richest streets 2024: 2 Glasgow streets named in the top 3 of the countries most expensive house prices

These are the most expensive streets in Scotland - including two from Glasgow’s southside and west end
Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
Rightmove have published a list of Scotland’s most expensive streets this week - with Glasgow taking two of the top spots.

Based on the highest average asking price for properties so far this year, streets in Glasgow took both second and third place.

Edinburgh took the top spot in Scotland with Simpson Loan - where the highest average asking price was £534,167.

Clarkston Road in Glasgow's Southside has had the second highest house prices in Scotland in 2024 so far according to RightMoveClarkston Road in Glasgow's Southside has had the second highest house prices in Scotland in 2024 so far according to RightMove
Clarkston Road in Glasgow’s Southside took Scotland’s second spot for the most expensive houses - where folks looking to move in could expect to pay an average £308,125.

Third in Scotland was Hyndland Road in the West End - with an average house price of £287,500.

Hyndland Road was the third most expensive street in Scotland in 2024, according to RightmoveHyndland Road was the third most expensive street in Scotland in 2024, according to Rightmove
These prices may seem exorbitant, but take a look below at the top 5 highest house prices in the UK, all of which are made up by London streets:

  1. Buckingham Gate, Westminster - £9,633,333
  2. Vicarage Gate, Holland Park - £6,332,000
  3. Park Road, St John’s Wood - £5,814,285
  4. St John’s Wood Road, Maida Vale - £5,389,444
  5. Cadogan Square, Knightsbridge - £4,834,500
