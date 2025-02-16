The David Stow building was built in 1917 in Jordanhill - now transformed into ‘truly unique apartments’ by Cala Homes.

The David Stow building is entered via a traditional door into the expansive atrium. which simply has to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Based on the second floor, the property is ‘presented in immaculate condition’.

The accommodation comprises of: reception hall with ample storage, utility room, open plan lounge/ kitchen, two double bedrooms with an en-suite in the master and a family bathroom.

The apartment has an allocated parking space secured by entrance and exit barriers and the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the car park.

The apartments are named after the last ever Principal of Jordanhill Teaching College, Thomas Bone. The college was formerly housed in the David Stow building, which sits further up the development in Jordanhill Park.

The building is comprised of a collection of 18 apartments across four levels with a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as ‘exclusive penthouses.’

