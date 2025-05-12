This outstanding five-bedroom detached villa enjoys a prime position in the leafy and tranquil enclave of Partickhill. With a picturesque outlook onto Banavie Road itself and stretching toward Turnberry Road, this unique home is a remarkable example of traditional architecture enhanced by thoughtful modern living.

Listed on Rightmove. this unique home is a remarkable example of traditional architecture enhanced by thoughtful modern living. From morning coffee on the sun terrace to evening entertaining on the patio, every aspect of 32 Banavie Road has been designed to elevate daily living.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is within easy walking distance of Hyndland Road and Clarence Drive, this exceptional home offers the very best of West End living in a peaceful and prestigious location.

Property Summary

Location: 32 Banavie Road, Partickhill, Glasgow

Price: £1,495,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Banavie Road in Partickhill. | Rightmove

2 . Hallway Lovely, welcoming reception hall with panelled/glazed front door, quality hardwood flooring, focal point fire surround, ornate cornicing and a stunning original stairway with wooden/ornate wrought iron banister. | Rightmove

3 . Lounge Elegant main lounge with three section bay window to the front, focal point fireplace with wood burning stove and ornate ceiling cornicing. | Rightmove