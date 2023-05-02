Register
Inside the cheapest flat on the market right now in Glasgow for £35k

This cost-effective flat can be found in Bailleston

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:31 BST

If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this could be your ideal purchase as this one bedroom flat in the East End of Glasgow is the most cost-effective option.

Listed on the property website Rightmove this flat has an open plan lounge, three piece bathroom and one bedrooom.

There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.

The transport links are also great with Bailleston train station being close by as well as others. There is a direct link on to the M8 motorway which makes commute into the city centre easy.

Property Summary

Location: Dyke Street, Glasgow, G69

Price: £35,000

Agent: Let Property Sales & Management, Glasgow

Undefined: gallery
The front of the tenement building.

1. Front

The front of the tenement building.

The lounge has plenty of space for furniture.

2. Lounge

The lounge has plenty of space for furniture.

The lounge area is open plan and opens up into the kitchen.

3. Lounge

The lounge area is open plan and opens up into the kitchen.

An ideal size for a single occupant.

4. Kitchen

An ideal size for a single occupant.

