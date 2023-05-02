Inside the cheapest flat on the market right now in Glasgow for £35k
This cost-effective flat can be found in Bailleston
If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this could be your ideal purchase as this one bedroom flat in the East End of Glasgow is the most cost-effective option.
Listed on the property website Rightmove this flat has an open plan lounge, three piece bathroom and one bedrooom.
There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.
The transport links are also great with Bailleston train station being close by as well as others. There is a direct link on to the M8 motorway which makes commute into the city centre easy.
Property Summary
Location: Dyke Street, Glasgow, G69
Price: £35,000
Agent: Let Property Sales & Management, Glasgow