Inside the four bedroom detached villa in Glasgow’s Southside

This stunning Glasgow property is in Newlands in the Southside

One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market in Glasgow is this detached villa in this Southside suburb.

Listed on Rightmove, this stunning home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a luxury conservatory.

One of the fantastic features about this property is the front and rear garden which offer plenty space as well as sun traps to enjoy the good weather whenever it comes.

Newlands is a quiet area which has a wonderful park as well as the vibrant areas of Shawlands and Giffnock which are found nearby. There is great transport links to the city and centre and elsewhere with there being no shortage of rail and bus routes.

Property Summary

Location: Laggan Road, Newlands, Glasgow

Price: £750,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, Shawlands

1 . Front The front entrance to the stunning four bedroom detached villa.

2 . Lounge The spacious and comfortable lounge with feature fireplace.

3 . Sitting Room The lounge features fantastic orial bay windows.

4 . Sitting Room The bay windowed sitting room offers great views of the garden and is a great place to relax.

