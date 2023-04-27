Inside the four bedroom detached villa in Glasgow’s Southside
This stunning Glasgow property is in Newlands in the Southside
One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market in Glasgow is this detached villa in this Southside suburb.
Listed on Rightmove, this stunning home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a luxury conservatory.
One of the fantastic features about this property is the front and rear garden which offer plenty space as well as sun traps to enjoy the good weather whenever it comes.
Newlands is a quiet area which has a wonderful park as well as the vibrant areas of Shawlands and Giffnock which are found nearby. There is great transport links to the city and centre and elsewhere with there being no shortage of rail and bus routes.
Property Summary
Location: Laggan Road, Newlands, Glasgow
Price: £750,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, Shawlands