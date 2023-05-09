Inside the impressive six apartment semi-detached villa in Glasgow’s West End

This stunning Glasgow property is in North Kelvinside in the West End

One of the most outstanding and newest properties on the market in Glasgow right now is this stunning rarely available blonde sandstone villa which is located at the top of Fergus Drive in a quiet residential setting.

Listed on Rightmove, this stunning home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a south facing rear garden that has uninterrupted views of Glasgow.

It’s spacious in size and has three floors including a basement which is accessed via the rear garden.

There is countless amenities in close proximity to the property which is near to Byres Road and the city centre. You’ll fine no shortage of independent shops or eateries with there being great transport links to the city centre via subway and bus.

Property Summary

Location: Fergus Drive, North Kelvinside

Price: £575,000

Agent: Yates Hellier Ltd, Glasgow

1 . Front The front of the house which has a private front garden.

2 . Front Door The entrance vestibule has double leaf storm doors.

3 . Stairway Inside, the stairway is original with a large reception hallway.

4 . Lounge Some of the most impressive features of the front lounge are the large bay windows and wood burning stove.