In Pictures: Glasgow’s Subway through the years and how much it’s changed
A trip down memory lane on Glasgow’s underground
The Glasgow Subway has been running underneath the city streets for over 126 years and has carried millions of passengers through the years.
There’s been a number of changes made to the metro system but one thing which has not changed is that the double-track circular line was never expanded even though plans have previously been examined.
It is one of the easiest ways to get around the city as there is only two minutes between each stop and unlike London’s underground, it’s not as easy to get lost as if you stay on the train for long enough, you’ll eventually reach your destination.
Here’s a look back at Glasgow’s clockwork orange.