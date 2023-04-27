In Pictures: Glasgow’s Subway through the years and how much it’s changed

A trip down memory lane on Glasgow’s underground

The Glasgow Subway has been running underneath the city streets for over 126 years and has carried millions of passengers through the years.

There’s been a number of changes made to the metro system but one thing which has not changed is that the double-track circular line was never expanded even though plans have previously been examined.

It is one of the easiest ways to get around the city as there is only two minutes between each stop and unlike London’s underground, it’s not as easy to get lost as if you stay on the train for long enough, you’ll eventually reach your destination.

Here’s a look back at Glasgow’s clockwork orange.

Undefined: gallery

1 . Opening day of the Glasgow District Subway system in 1896 Officials gather for a photograph on the opening day of the Glasgow District Subway system.

2 . Glasgow Subway 1962 A look inside a Glasgow Subway carriage in 1962 as people head to their various destinations with some having partaken in some retail therapy. Photo: Unknown

3 . West Street Subway Station 1966 A red painted train arriving at West Street Subway Station in 1966. There’s not been many changes to the platform in over 50 years.

4 . St Enoch Subway Station Glaswegian’s hurry to join queue for the subway at St Enoch’s Station. The building is now used as a cafe with there being different entrances to the station in St Enoch Square. Photo: TSPL

Next Page Page 1 of 3