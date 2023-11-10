This newly built property in Glasgow's West End was built to an exceptionally high standard

This stylish four-bedroom property is formed over three floors and benefits from a private courtyard garden and south facing terrace that is an example of West End living at its very best.

Listed on Rightmove, this mews property is found in arguably one of the most sought after and desirable locations in Glasgow,

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. It is also only a stone's throw away from Kelvingrove Park.

Property Summary

Location: 26 Woodside Place Lane, Park, G3 7RB

Price: £595,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Woodside Place Lane.

2 . Lounge The open plan lounge is generous in size and allows in plenty of natural light.

3 . Kitchen The Poggenpohl kitchen by Bauen Design is fitted with integrated Siemens appliances, a Bora induction hob and Corian worktops.