For Sale: Inside the stunning four bedroom flat in Glasgow's Finnieston for £330k

Listed on Rightmove , the property was designed by the renowned architect Alexander Kirkland. The much admired Crescent is one of the most popular streets in Glasgow's bustling Finnieston area.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as although it is tucked away from the busy main roads, it is only moments away from the thriving Finnieston Strip where there are a vast array of trendy shops, bars and restaurants. Also close by are two leisure clubs, the OVO Hydro and excellent public transport links such as Exhibition Centre train station and buses with easy access to Glasgow city centre.