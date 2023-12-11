Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the stunning four bedroom flat in Glasgow's Finnieston for £330k

This spacious four bedroom property has a range of period character and charm located in one of Glasgow's most popular areas.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT

This exceptional four-bedroom top floor flat is set within a striking A-Listed building dating back to the mid 1800's.

Listed on Rightmove, the property was designed by the renowned architect Alexander Kirkland. The much admired Crescent is one of the most popular streets in Glasgow's bustling Finnieston area.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as although it is tucked away from the busy main roads, it is only moments away from the thriving Finnieston Strip where there are a vast array of trendy shops, bars and restaurants. Also close by are two leisure clubs, the OVO Hydro and excellent public transport links such as Exhibition Centre train station and buses with easy access to Glasgow city centre.

Property Summary

Location: St Vincent Crescent, Finnieston

Price: £330,000

Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow

The front of the property on St Vincent Crescent.

1. Front

The front of the property on St Vincent Crescent.

The impressive formal lounge has two large windows to the front overlooking the bowling green.

2. Lounge

The impressive formal lounge has two large windows to the front overlooking the bowling green.

One of the great features about the formal lounge is the feature fireplace

3. Lounge

One of the great features about the formal lounge is the feature fireplace

The kitchen has wooden base units, hardwood worktops, an integrated hob and oven.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has wooden base units, hardwood worktops, an integrated hob and oven.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveRestaurantsSSE HydroBarsSale