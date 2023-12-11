For Sale: Inside the stunning four bedroom flat in Glasgow's Finnieston for £330k
This spacious four bedroom property has a range of period character and charm located in one of Glasgow's most popular areas.
This exceptional four-bedroom top floor flat is set within a striking A-Listed building dating back to the mid 1800's.
Listed on Rightmove, the property was designed by the renowned architect Alexander Kirkland. The much admired Crescent is one of the most popular streets in Glasgow's bustling Finnieston area.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as although it is tucked away from the busy main roads, it is only moments away from the thriving Finnieston Strip where there are a vast array of trendy shops, bars and restaurants. Also close by are two leisure clubs, the OVO Hydro and excellent public transport links such as Exhibition Centre train station and buses with easy access to Glasgow city centre.
Property Summary
Location: St Vincent Crescent, Finnieston
Price: £330,000
Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow