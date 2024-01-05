Listed on Rightmove, this Hyndland property is found within one of Glasgow's most desirable areas which is surrounded by traditional tenements, conversions and townhouses making it an appealing place to live. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it being close to Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found as well as on Hyndland Road. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area. The University of Glasgow is only a short walk away from the flat which provides first class higher education.