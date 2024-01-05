Register
For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom tenement flat in Glasgow's Hyndland for £385k

This property can be found in the heart of Hyndland in Glasgow's West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT

This exceptional three-bedroom tenement property is in excellent condition throughout and will interest a number of different buyers due to its location and position within the building.

Listed on Rightmove, this Hyndland property is found within one of Glasgow's most desirable areas which is surrounded by traditional tenements, conversions and townhouses making it an appealing place to live. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with it being close to Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found as well as on Hyndland Road. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area. The University of Glasgow is only a short walk away from the flat which provides first class higher education.

Property Summary

Location: 1/1 94 Hyndland Road, Hyndland, G12 9PZ

Price: £385,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Hyndland Road.

1. Front

The front door entrance to the tenement flat which is found on the first floor.

2. Front door

Inside the welcoming reception hallway with spacious storage off.

3. Hallway

The lounge area is spacious in size and is a versatile space. It also features terrific cornicework.

4. Lounge

