Street of the Week: Moray Place properties

House prices are going up across Glasgow - and in the trendy Strathbungo area, that is certainly the case.

Moray Place in Strathbungo.

With a booming restaurant and bar scene, Strathbungo (along with Shawlands) are the southside’s answer to Glasgow’s west end.

But the area also has its quiet spots, including Queen’s Park.

Moray Place, just around the corner from Pollokshaws Road, offers the best of both worlds. Away from the main road, it is a quiet and leafy street - but still within a quick walk of both the park and the area’s great bars and restaurants.

House prices: Properties on Moray Place sold for an average of £258,576 over the last year, according to rightmove. That is down 48 per cent on last year and 29 per cent down on the 2017 peak £361,706.

However, properties vary along the street. While some two and three-bed houses which have sold on the street recently have gone for around £300k, and flats have gone for under £200k, a much larger six-bed property went for £626,000 in 2019.

Perhaps a better reflection of house price trends in the area is the price paid for 33 Moray Place. According to rightmove, it sold for £174k in 2011, £233k four years later, and £292k this year.

Schools: The street is caught halfway between Shawlands Primary School and Pollokshields Primary School. Meanwhile, Shawlands Academy is the nearest secondary school. According to the most recent Times school league table, it ranked 200 out of Scotland’s secondary schools.

For those who are happy to pay, Hutchesons’ Grammar School - which covers pre-school, primary and secondary education - is one of the best in Scotland.

Transport: Moray Place is just a short walk from both the Queen’s Park and Pollokshields West train stations, with the former linking Glasgow and Neilston and the latter the city centre and Newton.