Street of the Week: Onslow Drive properties

Property prices on Onslow Drive - part of Europe’s ‘eighth coolest neighbourhood - are going up.

Onslow Drive in Dennistoun.

House prices: Property prices on Onslow Drive have been on the rise in recent years. The average price over the last year is £181,906, according to rightmove. That’s up 15 per cent on the year before that, and even 14 per cent up on 2018, when the average price was £159,642.

Some properties, which have sold more than once in recent years, have seen prices jump around £30,000.

Why: Dennistoun was ranked eighth in Time Out’s list of the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in Europe, with praise for the amount of good pubs, bars, coffee shops and restaurants. It also highlighted the number of positive community initiatives that help bring locals together.

For people who work in the city centre or just want to go shopping, it is not a long commute. And while it is a popular area, property prices have not been shooting up as quickly as other parts of Glasgow.

Schools: Golfhill Primary School is the closest school to those living on Onslow Drive, while Whitehill is the nearest secondary school. The school ranked 248th out of Scotland’s 340 state schools in the The Times’ annual ranking earlier this year, with 30 per cent of pupils attaining five highers.

Transport links: Alexandra Parade and Duke Street train stations both offer good links, with regular services between Milngavie and Springburn. Motorists are also just a short drive from the M8. Buses regularly run along Alexandra Parade.