Street of the Week: Methven Road properties

Properties on Methven Street in Giffnock do not go on the market regularly, and when they do you can expect to pay top dollar - and it is easy to see why.

Methven Road in Giffnock.

The street is perfect for those who want to live in peace, but still want to be able to reach the city centre with ease, boasts great schools and beautiful houses.

House prices: Properties in Methven Road had an overall average price of £960,000 over the last year, according to Rightmove. That was 30 per cent up on the previous year, yet 52 per cent down on the 2016 peak of £2,000,000. However, Methven Road is a short street and property sales are rare, meaning the average prices are often a reflection of just one or two sales.

Why: The beautiful, leafy street sits on the outer edge of the city, in Giffnock. It’s away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet regular train services and direct road routes mean Glasgow city centre is not that far away. It also boasts some of the best schools in Scotland. And, quite frankly, some of the houses are stunning.

Schools: Kirkhill Primary School is the nearest to Methven Road, and that’s good news for parents as it’s one of the best in the area. In the most recent Times primary school report, published this week, the school earned marks of 380 out of 400, based on teacher assessments. Eastwood High School is the nearest secondary school - even more good news for parents. According to the Times’ rankings, it’s the 11th best in Scotland. For those who want to go private, Belmont House School is just round the corner and offers education all the way from nursery to secondary school levels.

Transport links: The street is about half a mile from the Whitecraigs train station, with trains running to the city centre around every half an hour. There are also regular services to Neilston. There are also a number of bus services that run along the A77. For those wanting to drive into Glasgow, the A77 is just round the corner, offering a direct route. The M77 is also not too far, with links to the M8.